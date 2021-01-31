HEADLINES

PM Imran to answer public’s questions tomorrow at 4pm

Faraz announces PM Imran will take calls from 4 pm

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in lieu of keeping his promise to be answerable to the people, will be taking calls from the public on Monday at 4 pm, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Sunday.

Faraz made the announcement on popular microblogging site, Twitter. “The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will personally speak to the people on the telephone,” he said.

The information minister further stated that the people can dial 051-9210809 and that the line would be open from the aforementioned time.

