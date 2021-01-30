SC to take up review petition in Pearl case on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday fixed a hearing in the review petition filed by the Sindh government against the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the principal suspect in the 2002 murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Umar Atta Bandial will hear the petition on Monday. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar are the other members of the bench.

The Sindh government on Friday through its prosecutor general had moved the petition in the apex court, pleading with it to review its decision of acquitting the main accused.

Headed by Justice Mushir Alam, a three-judge bench that also comprised Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi, ordered that Sheikh, Fahad Naseem Ahmed, Syed Salman and Sheikh Muhammad Adil be released forthwith, if not required to be detained in connection with any other case.

The convicts had moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) in 2002 challenging their convictions handed down by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Hyderabad after finding them guilty of abducting the journalist.

The high court overturned the verdict of the ATC and acquitted convicts in April last.

Subsequently, the Sindh government filed an appeal in the SC challenging their acquittal.