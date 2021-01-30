Measures in place to store incoming Covid-19 doses, NCOC told

ISLAMABAD: As the government is set to launch the coronavirus vaccination drive from February 1, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) was informed on Saturday that all necessary measures were in place for vaccine storage in Islamabad.

Last week, the Chinese government announced to “gift” Pakistan half a million doses of state-owned Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine by January 31 (Sunday).

During Saturday’s session, the forum deliberated about measures for effective vaccine administration.

The meeting also discussed the airlifting of the first tranche of shots through a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft expected to fly to Beijing early Sunday morning.

Furthermore, the vaccine would be transported to the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan through the air.

On January 18, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use — a couple weeks after China approved the drug, which is also in use in several countries, including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

DRAP last week also authorised the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine co-developed with University of Oxford.

In a press conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi has also promised to make another 1.1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine available for Pakistan by the end of February to meet the country’s additional urgent requirements.

Pakistan is also conducting a phase three trial of another Chinese vaccine from CanSino Biologics Inc.

According to State Minister for Health Dr. Faisal Sultan the trial was near completion and that 17,500 people participated in it. He said the vaccine’s “interim analysis” was currently underway, and the initial results are expected to be available by early February.

With 2,183 new infections in the last 24 hours, the country has recorded more than 530,000 cases of coronavirus, and 11,514 deaths from the contagious disease so far.