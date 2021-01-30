World

Lebanese leaders condemn violence after Tripoli unrest

Lebanon has been in the throes of its worst financial crisis since 2019 and anger has escalated into street unrest over the economy, endemic state corruption and political mismanagement

By Agencies

TRIPOLI: Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister and its president on Friday condemned overnight violence in the city of Tripoli, where protesters angry over a strict lockdown clashed with security forces and set the municipality building on fire.

Thursday was the fourth straight night of unrest in one of Lebanon’s poorest cities, after the Beirut government imposed a 24-hour curfew to curb a surge in the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed more than 2,500 people and compounded an economic crisis.

“The criminals who set the municipality on fire and attempted to burn the court […] represent a black hatred for Tripoli,” Prime Minister Hassan Diab said in a statement.

“The challenge now is in defeating these criminals by arresting them one by one and referring them to the judicial system.” President Michel Aoun also condemned the violence.

Flames engulfed the Tripoli municipal government building after it caught fire just before midnight on Thursday. Police had been firing tear gas at protesters hurling petrol bombs.

A funeral for a man who died from a gunshot wound on Wednesday night had given fuel to protesters. Security forces said they had fired live rounds to disperse rioters trying to storm the government building.

Diab’s statement did not mention the killing; Human Rights Watch has called for it to be investigated.

“We promise to work quickly to restore the municipality building of Tripoli so that it remains an expression of its dignity and pure heritage,” Diab said.

The lockdown against the coronavirus, in effect since January 11, is piling extra hardship on the poor, now more than half the Lebanese population who get little government aid.

“We are demanding a state, we are demanding a country and we are demanding an improvement to the social and political conditions in Tripoli,” said Rabih Mina, a Tripoli resident who joined the anti-government protests.

The financial meltdown gripping Lebanon could render people more dependent on political factions for aid and security, in a throwback to the 1975-90 civil war era of dominant militias.

Some analysts have warned that security forces, their wages fast losing value, would not be able to contain rising unrest.

Najib Mikati, a billionaire businessman and former premier who is from Tripoli, warned on Friday that should the army prove unable to control the situation in his city quickly enough, the dangerous disorder could set in.

“I may have to carry arms to protect myself and my institutions,” Mikati told local media.

Lebanon has been in the throes of its worst financial crisis since 2019 and anger has escalated into street unrest over the economy, endemic state corruption and political mismanagement.

A currency crash has raised the specter of widespread hunger but Lebanese leaders have yet to launch a rescue plan or enact reforms to unlock aid, prompting rebukes from foreign donors.

Diab is steering the government in a caretaker role as fractious politicians remain unable to agree on a new government since his quit in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion, leaving Lebanon rudderless as poverty spreads.

Previous article‘I am afraid to live here.’ Thousands march in Poland against abortion curbs
Next articleProtesting Indian farmers begin hunger strike after week of clashes
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to remote island despite criticism

DHAKA: More than 1,400 Rohingya Muslim refugees set sail for a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, a Bangladesh navy official...
Read more
Top Headlines

Protesting Indian farmers begin hunger strike after week of clashes

NEW DELHI: Indian farmers began a one-day hunger strike on Saturday in protest against new agricultural laws after a week of clashes with authorities...
Read more
World

‘I am afraid to live here.’ Thousands march in Poland against abortion curbs

WARSAW: Several thousand people marched through cities across Poland on Friday in a third day of protests against a near-total ban on abortion since...
Read more
HEADLINES

Afghanistan’s Ghani urges Biden to up pressure on Taliban

WASHINGTON: Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani urged the new US administration Friday to step up pressure on the Taliban and not rush to withdraw more...
Read more
World

Boeing gets US approval to offer F-15EX to India

NEW DELHI: Boeing has received a licence from the US government to offer its F-15EX fighter jet to the Indian air force, a senior executive...
Read more
World

Minor blast near Israel embassy sparks scare in Delhi’s VIP zone

NEW DELHI: A blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday damaged cars but did not cause injuries, police said. The district around the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC to take up review petition in Pearl case on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday fixed a hearing in the review petition filed by the Sindh government against the acquittal of Ahmed Omar...

Explainer: What’s next if Pakistan frees suspect in Pearl murder

Bangladesh sends more Rohingya refugees to remote island despite criticism

Protesting Indian farmers begin hunger strike after week of clashes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.