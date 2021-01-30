CITY

Court releases students arrested for ‘vandalism’ outside varsity building

By INP

LAHORE: Days after Lahore police arrested four student leaders on charges of vandalism and arson during a protest outside a university, the authorities released the accused on Saturday after a judicial magistrate dropped the charges against them.

Haris Ahmed, Zubair Siddiqui, Sanaullah and Ali Ashraf were released following the orders. Prior to their releases, the police, on completion of the remand period, presented them in the court.

During the hearing, the students denied the charges levelled against them. “Police arrested us unfairly,” they said.

Part of a series of nationwide protests seeking online assessments instead of on-campus exams due to the coronavirus pandemic, hundred of students enrolled in a private university had staged a demonstration outside the premises earlier this week when the security baton-charged the participants, injuring many.

Subsequently, a contingent of the police arrived on the scene and arrested as many as 35 students.

During the hearing, the students reiterated their demand for online assessments instead of on-campus exams, arguing since they attended online classes throughout the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, they should be examined under virtual conditions also.

Countrywide student bodies protested for a week seeking to be examined under virtual conditions.

They had also claimed universities had not completed the syllabi of different courses but now the institute’s administrations were pressing for exams.

The protesting students also called for a reduction in tuition fees since they did not attend classes in person and said that boarding schools should not be charging for lodging or meals.

Previous articleSC to take up review petition in Pearl case on Monday
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC to take up review petition in Pearl case on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday fixed a hearing in the review petition filed by the Sindh government against the acquittal of Ahmed Omar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Explainer: What’s next if Pakistan frees suspect in Pearl murder

ISLAMABAD: The state is scrambling to manage the fallout from a decision by the Supreme Court to free the Pakistan-origin British man accused in...
Read more
LAHORE

Rashida Begum passes away

Rashida Begum, wife of Chaudhry Nazar Muhammad, and mother of Shahid Hussain, passed away on Thursday. Her funeral prayers were offered on Friday at 13...
Read more
HEADLINES

Parliamentary body outlays integrated structural reforms-oriented agricultural growth strategy

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products Friday presented an integrated structural reforms-oriented agricultural growth strategy for the next seven years. The presentation was made...
Read more
HEADLINES

Qureshi calls Blinken, reiterates commitment for comprehensive partnership with US

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday held a telephone conversation with newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and discussed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Maryam lambasts PM Imran over TI report

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday took shots at Prime Minister Imran Khan over the recent findings of the Transparency...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

Protesting Indian farmers begin hunger strike after week of clashes

NEW DELHI: Indian farmers began a one-day hunger strike on Saturday in protest against new agricultural laws after a week of clashes with authorities...

Lebanese leaders condemn violence after Tripoli unrest

‘I am afraid to live here.’ Thousands march in Poland against abortion curbs

Epaper – January 30 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.