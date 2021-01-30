China launches second Type 054A/P frigate for Pakistan

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: China launched the second Type 054A/P frigate for Pakistan in Shanghai, as the Pakistan Navy’s chief naval overseer, Commodore Azfar Humayun, highlighted at the launch ceremony that induction of the warships will significantly enhance the country’s maritime defense and deterrence capabilities.

The Type 054A, on which the Type 054A/P is based, is China’s most advanced frigate. Compared with previous frigates, the new version, equipped with an improved radar system and a larger amount of missiles with a longer range, has improved air defense capability. In addition, the frigate also features a world-class stealth capability.

The launch of the second frigate was held at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai on Friday, read a statement the Pakistan Navy sent to the Global Times.

The occasion coincides with the completion of 70 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations built upon historic bonds of friendship and mutual trust, the statement said.

The Pakistan Navy has contracted the construction of four Type 054A/P frigates from China since 2017, with the first ship launching in August last.

All the ships are being delivered as per the planned schedule, the Pakistan Navy statement said.

These will be some of the most technologically advanced platforms of the Pakistan Navy Surface Fleet, equipped with a modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons, sensors and combat management systems, Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi told the Global Times in a recent interview.

“These ships will boost [the] potency of our fleet and significantly contribute in maintaining peace and security in the region,” he had said.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Commodore Humayun said he acknowledges the commitment and hard work of China Shipbuilding Trading Company and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard to keep this important program on track in the difficult times of the ongoing global pandemic.