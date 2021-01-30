Board exam in May, June in Punjab: govt

LAHORE: Schools and colleges in Punjab will take annual exams in May and June respectively, reports said Saturday.

According to a notification from Punjab School Education Department, all educational institutions will reopen on February 1 with a 50 percent attendance on alternative days.

All the schools are required to take all necessary precautionary measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“All the concerned shall ensure strict implementations of SOPs [standard operating procedures] already communicated time to time by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and School Education Department, Punjab to prevent Corona Pandemic,” read the notification.

SINDH TO TAKE EXAMS IN JULY:

Meanwhile, the Sindh government announced to take annual examinations for matric and intermediate in July.

According to provincial Minister for Education Saeed Ghani, matric exams will be held between July 1 and 15, while assessments for intermediate students will be held from July 28 to August 16.

Exams for students enrolled in pre-primary classes to eight standard will be conducted in June.

The Sindh education department has also decided to reduce the time from three hours to two hours, the provincial minister said, adding that practicals will be held before exams in June.

The steering committee meeting of the education department was chaired by the Sindh education minister. The committee, in line with the decision of the NCOC, decided to reopen schools in Sindh from Monday.

Strict standard operating procedures will be implemented to limit the spread of coronavirus, Ghani said.