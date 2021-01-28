HEADLINES

There will be no buying and selling of candidates, defence minister denies Tareen’s return

The defence minister clarified that Tareen was not returning to take over responsibility for election candidates in Punjab

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Thursday said that the rumour of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Jahangir Tareen’s return were “wrong propaganda”, adding that the number candidates were full and that there would be no buying or selling of party tickets.

Referring to the incumbent government’s preparations for the upcoming Senate elections, the defence minister clarified that Tareen was not returning to take over responsibility for election candidates in Punjab.

His remarks came after calls by some members of the PTI to bring Tareen back into the fold in a meeting of the parliamentary party of the ruling alliance led by the PTI at Parliament House on Wednesday.

Khattak had been addressing the media after a surprise inspection of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) office along with National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

Regarding the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Khattak said on the occasion that the PTI had not “taken one step to win over the PDM”.

“We don’t want to win them over and nor have we ever tried,” he added. “They have set out on a propaganda of lies to save themselves and we have come against these thieves.”

