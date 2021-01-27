The present government cuts a poor figure on its progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and it hoped that the decision to ginger up the concerned ministries, taken by a special Cabinet committee, would get something done. However, it is perhaps a commentary on how things are going, that the Cabinet has to take such notice, especially since the project has moved beyond its initial stages to a second phase. However, the Cabinet Committee has still to complete the work necessary for holding of the joint meeting to the joint committee of Pakistan and China. The delay in CPEC Projects had meant a delay in operationalizing it at a time when the covid-19 pandemic has meant that the Pakistani economy had badly needed the jobs that CPEC was going to create. It was especially noteworthy that CPEC was about to enter the phase of developing industries, which would have meant the creation of a huge number of jobs.

However, the delays that the government is perpetuating, contrasts with the performance of the previous government, which it never tires of castigating. The performance of the previous government can be gauged from the effusive letter by an outgoing Chinese consul general to Shehbaz Sharif, currently Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, for his efficiency as Punjab Chief Minister. Mr Sharif’s enthusiasm as the head of a provincial government was not central to CPEC contrasts with his successors, not just in Punjab but also other provinces.

The suspicion naturally arises whether this neglect is the result of a reluctance to put in the necessary hard work, a desire to please the USA in its ongoing confrontation with China, or just plain incompetence. The PTI started off by a PM’s adviser spouting off about the CPEC, and the COAS having to intervene to assure China of Pakistan’s continued commitment to the CPEC. However, one of the main reassurances for China, the CPEC Authority, has been given such a low priority that its enabling statute expired more than a year ago, and the necessary Act has not yet been passed. The passage of that law would indicate the government’s firmness of intent.