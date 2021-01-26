Modi confirms his fascist credentials

There can be no two opinions about the fact India is an irreconcilable enemy of Pakistan, and it has been and continues to unfurls steps to harm Pakistan through overt and covert actions. This is very much expected from a treacherous enemy like India. Almost all the Indian governments since partition of the sub-continent have been vigorously pursuing an anti-Pakistan agenda.

The Indian web of deception uncovered by EU Disinfo Lab which was used by India to malign and portray Pakistan in dismal colours before the international community, particularly rubbing in the notion of Pakistan being the hub of terrorism and responsible for cross-border terrorism, provides clear proof of Indian designs against her. The acts of terrorism within Pakistan and support to Baloch insurgency by Indian RAW as confessed by Kalbhushan Jhadav, the Indian naval officer who was caught in Balochistan , leaves no doubt about India doing her utmost to foment instability in Pakistan.

But what the BJP government headed by Narendra Modi, inebriated by the supremacist ideology of Hindutva, has done to accentuate and aggravate the ambience of enmity between the two countries has all the trappings of fascism bereft of all shades of humanity which only aspires to decimate the enemy by all means. The reported leak of the WhatsApp conversation between journalist Arnab Goswani– who is very close to Modi government– and the CEO of a rating agency wherein Goswani reveals that the Pulwama incident was enacted by the Modi government to appease his voters and use it as an excuse to take action against Pakistan, was the ugliest manifestation of fascism. An Indian Professor Ashok Swain had already declared Pulwama a drama. According to him, Modi did the same in Pulwama as he did in Gujarat in 2000 to garner votes.

It is indeed a worrying situation requiring immediate intervention of the UN, the global community and more so the strategic partners of India before it is too late. They must understand that the confrontation between the two nuclear powers would also harm their strategic and commercial interests in the region. India also needs to understand that it would not emerge unscathed in case of an armed clash with Pakistan. India by her actions is jeopardizing peace and security of the region and the chances of a shared economic prosperity. It also desperately needs course correction in its own interest.

Enacted before the ensuing elections, it did help Modi to register a landslide victory. So the biggest beneficiary of this inhuman and dastardly act was the BJP. By taking the lives of his own soldiers and citizens through an orchestrated act of terrorism to reap political advantage by blaming it on Pakistan, Modi has confirmed his fascist credentials.

He lost no time in blaming Pakistan for the incident. Pakistan vehemently rejected the Indian allegations, advising India to refrain from the blame game and come up with the evidence to prove its claims about her involvement in the incident, which was never provided because none was available. The revelations made in the conversation between Goswani and the CEO of the rating agency have not only vindicated Pakistan but have also unmasked the treachery of the Modi government in mislead its own masses as well as hoodwinking the global community.

The Pulwama incident was used to win elections and to commit aggression against Pakistan, which showed its ugly face on 26 February 2019 when India sent its planes to attack an imaginary terrorist camp at Balakot. It nearly brought the two nuclear powers to the brink of an armed clash but the restraint shown by Pakistan and the intervention by some friendly countries defused the situation. Nevertheless India continues to maintain her hostile posture towards Pakistan manifested through daily violation of the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control.

The ultimate objective of Hindutva is to make India a purely Hindu state and establish Indian hegemony in the region. The Modi government unraveled its anti-Muslim credentials through the enactment of National Register of Citizens that deprived 1.9 million Muslims of Asaam of their Indian citizenship followed by the enactment of the Citizenship Act Amendment Bill, that ignited countrywide protests during which the goons of BJP killed 50 Muslims in Delhi on the nod of the law enforcement agencies, which did not act to stop the killing. The move earned scathing criticism from the international human rights organizations and from the global community.

But undeterred by the ensuing criticism, Modi made another anti-Muslim move by ending the special status of Indian Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and its annexation to the Indian Union, followed by enacting laws designed to change the demographic features of the state by allowing the Indian citizens to settle there and buy property. Modi on the eve of Independence Day of India boasted that his government had achieved in 70 days what the previous governments could do in the last 70 years, fulfilling the dream of Vallabhai Patel of ‘Akhand Bharat’.

Since 5 August 2019, eight million people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir are under siege and the Indian security forces continue with their killing spree and abuse of human rights with impunity. Reportedly 300 Kashmiris have been killed since then and there seems no end to the ordeal of the hapless people of the state.

The redeeming aspect of this whole episode is that India has failed to sell her narrative that what it did in Indian-Occupied Kashmir was her internal matter. The UNSC in its three informal meetings held in the backdrop of the Indian actions in Indian-Occupied Kashmir has reiterated that the solution to the Kashmir dispute needed to be found in conformity with the principles of the UN Charter and the relevant UN resolutions.

The latest rebuke to the Indian stance has come from a debate at Westminster in which ten UK parliamentarians belonging to different political parties and a minister participated. They were all unanimous in their opinion about brazen violation of human rights in the Valley and about the need for resolution of the conflict through self-determination.

The actions of the BJP regime have imperiled the peace and security of the region. Pakistan has been warning the world community and the UN about the likely consequences of India pursuing the supremacist RSS ideology of ‘Hindutva’, which as been likened to the Nazism which spelt disaster in the world by pushing it into World War II. But regrettably the powers that can put pressure on India and dissuade her from pursuing the disastrous course, remain criminally oblivious to the developing situation and are rather responsible for encouraging the Modi government to persist with its agenda. Even the UN remains helpless in view of their indifference to initiate any move to implement its resolution on the Kashmir dispute.

