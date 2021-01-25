NATIONAL

Zardari, company renew ultimatums every three months: Fawad

Every three months, they say the next three months are important [for the PTI government], he says

By INP
Fawad-Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his company keep on renewing ultimatums to government.

“Every three months, they say the next three months are important [for the PTI government],” he said in a tweet.

“The minister said PPP leadership frequently changes its statements. The time has changed now,” he added.

Chaudhry further urged Zardari to focus on his business.

Earlier, he had said the opposition parties don’t have any plan or strategy against the government.

He had said that the opposition is now thinking about a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan after facing humiliation on the resignation front.

No party has the courage to bring a no-confidence motion against the premier, he had asserted.

Pakistan Today
