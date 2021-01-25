Govt to review social media regulations, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it will review the social media regulations after consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed said the above to IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah, who was presiding over the hearing regarding a petition against the recently approved social media rules devised by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The AGP informed the court that the regulatory rules have not been finalised yet. “The government can make amendments to the social media rules,” he said.

During the hearing, CJ Minallah observed that Article 19 and 19-A of the Constitution are related to fundamental rights. “It seems that the stakeholders were not consulted in formulating the social media rules,” observed the court.

To this, the attorney general told the court that petitioners will be consulted and shutting down a social platform is not the right solution. He asked the court to grant the government some time so that PTA and relevant stakeholders could review the rules together.

Upon hearing the government’s top lawyer, the court observed that it is a very positive response from the AGP, adding that consultation is necessary and that it is very appropriate to review the regulations.

The IHC chief justice urged petitioners to show confidence in the government officials and to “expect good things” from it.

At this point, petitioner Usama Khawar interjected and told the court that they were invited earlier for consultations but none of their recommendations had been taken into account.

On that note, Justice Minallah said that the court has appointed a judicial assistant to provide his input in the case, observing that the Pakistan Bar Council and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) are important stakeholders when it comes to social media regulations.

The court stated that it will not pass any general order on the case as it could be challenged in court.

Later, the court granted time to the federal government to review the laws and adjourned the further hearing of the case until January 26.

The federal government’s new “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight, and Safeguards) Rules, 2020” under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA) invited strong criticism from internet service providers, digital rights activities, and tech giants alike when they were introduced.

Owing to criticism from digital and human rights activists, civil society, journalists, and strong opposition from the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), the federal government had initially formed a consultative committee to take all stakeholders on board.

On November 2, the IHC had ordered PTA to issue the new rules within 90 days. The government notified the rules on November 18, with stakeholders saying they were completely bypassed as they were being finalised by the authorities.