Former NAB chairman says Broadsheet did nothing to bring back ‘looted’ assets

Broadsheet “did next to nothing concrete to assist NAB in receiving assets outside Pakistan through their investigations,” the former NAB chairman said

By News Desk

National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) former chairman, General (r) Syed Amjad has said that Broadsheet LLC did nothing to recover the looted assets and return them to the country, according to a report by Geo News.

Broadsheet “did next to nothing concrete to assist NAB in receiving assets outside Pakistan through their investigations”, he said, adding that it had failed to provide “the type of proofs of foreign assets” that Pakistan needed to successfully prosecute targeted individuals.

Amjad, who had signed the contract with Broadsheet LLC on behalf of NAB, added that the contract with the firm was signed without necessary approvals being taken from the relevant ministries.

Furthermore, Amjad said that the son of the then NAB prosecutor general worked privately with Broadsheet LLC.

Hundreds of pages of correspondence between NAB and American asset recovery firm Trouvons (which later set up Broadsheet LLC in the Isle of Man), various court documents, and Gen Amjad’s testimony before Sir Anthony Evans, the arbitration judge at the London High Court, reveal the extent of the follies, mismanagement, and miscommunication involved in the whole saga, Geo reported.

 

