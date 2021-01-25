NATIONAL

Baloch separatist buried amid high security

Only the immediate family of 37-year-old Karima Baloch were allowed to attend her funeral on Sunday in the village of Tump in Balochistan

By Staff Report

QUETTA: A Baloch separatist who died in self-exile in Canada in December was brought home and laid to rest in her home village in Balochistan under tight security, activists said Monday.

Only the immediate family of 37-year-old Karima Mehrab Baloch were allowed to attend her funeral on Sunday in the village of Tump in Balochistan.

Her supporters claim troops had sealed off the village and prevented them from attending her burial. Her remains were brought to Pakistan from Canada earlier on Sunday.

There was no immediate comment from the government, but a video that surfaced on social media shows soldiers turning back several mourners who are heard in the footage saying they wanted to pay their last respects to Baloch.

Her body was found on December 22 near Toronto’s downtown waterfront, a place that she liked and often visited, a day after she was reported missing.

Toronto police have not treated her death as suspicious though there were allegations by her supporters that she was killed. They have offered no evidence to support their claims.

A critic of security agencies, Baloch secured asylum in Canada in 2016. In December, she received a mention in the Eu Disinfo Lab report exposing the massive Indian disinformation network in Europe targeting Pakistan.

Her death has raised suspicions among rights activists, who on Monday denounced authorities for holding the funeral in near secrecy.

“It is not difficult to understand how this will deepen the divide and fuel separatism,” Mohsin Dawar, MP and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader, tweeted.

Following her death, Amnesty International South Asia said the incident should be “effectively investigated,” while the Human Rights Council of Balochistan called for the Canadian government to look into the matter.

On Sunday, Canadian authorities, in response to a request of the Pakistan High Commission, Ottawa, declared Baloch’s death as “non-criminal”.

“After a thorough investigation, officers determined that this was a non-criminal death and that no foul play was suspected,” it said.

Angered over the situation, a Baloch nationalist group — the Baloch Solidarity Committee — issued a call for a daylong strike and complete shutdown in Balochistan on Monday.

Previous articleAzam hopes to counter tough Proteas in own conditions
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Conflicting narratives hint at division in PDM ranks: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday said the opposition alliance out to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from power has started to show signs of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt assures IHC of revisiting social media rules

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to review the regulations governing the social media platforms after consolations with stakeholders, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid...
Read more
NATIONAL

No CPEC project put on hold: Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority chairman retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa on Monday rejected the rumors of corridor-related projects being put on hold...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zardari, company renew ultimatums every three months: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his...
Read more
HEADLINES

Opposition’s bids to destabilise country to fail: Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said the opposition parties will fail in their designs to destabilise the country. Addressing a ceremony in Rawalpindi...
Read more
HEADLINES

Enrolment of million of out-of-school children top priority: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said that millions of children are still out-of-school and bringing them to schools...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt assures IHC of revisiting social media rules

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to review the regulations governing the social media platforms after consolations with stakeholders, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid...

Durrani moves SHC for pre-arrest bail

Pakistan retains six rookies in squad of 17 for first Test vs South Africa

No CPEC project put on hold: Bajwa

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.