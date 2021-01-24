NATIONAL

Zubaida arrives in Iraq to explore defense cooperation

"The federal minister will meet with senior Iraqi officials, she will discuss the situation in the region with Iraqi officials, including defense ties," the ministry said in a statement.

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal Khan arrived in Iraq on a four-day official visit to discuss defense cooperation.

Khan is visiting Baghdad on the invitation of Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad, it added.

The visit follows Defense Minister Pervez Khattak’s meeting with Iraq’s ambassador to Pakistan, Hamid Abbas Lafta, in September, during which the minister said that Pakistan attaches “great importance to its relationship with Iraq and wishes to expand cooperation in all fields of mutual interests especially defense.”

Earlier this month, Islamabad’s military attache called on Iraqi Army chief of staff Lt Gen Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah.

“During the meeting, they discussed strengthening the relationship between the two friendly countries through cooperation and coordination on the military side, especially in the field of training and courses,” the Iraqi Ministry of Defense said in a tweet.

