Zubaida arrives in Iraq to explore defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan arrived in Iraq on a four-day official visit to discuss defence cooperation.

“The federal minister will meet with senior Iraqi officials, she will discuss the situation in the region with Iraqi officials, including defense ties,” the ministry said in a statement.

Khan is visiting Baghdad on the invitation of Iraqi Defence Minister Juma Inad, it added.

The visit follows Defense Minister Pervez Khattak’s meeting with Iraq’s Ambassador to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta in September, during which the minister said that Pakistan attaches “great importance to its relationship with Iraq and wishes to expand cooperation in all fields of mutual interests especially defence”.

Earlier this month, Islamabad’s military attache called on Iraqi Army Chief of Staff Lt Gen Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah.

“During the meeting, they discussed strengthening the relationship between the two friendly countries through cooperation and coordination on the military side, especially in the field of training and courses,” the Iraqi Ministry of Defence said in a tweet.