CITY

Show-cause notices served on 38 doctors

By INP

SHEIKHUPURA: As many as 38 senior doctors and consultants were served show-cause notices for being absent from duty.

The Punjab health director general paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital, Sheikhupura and found the medics absent.

Health officials said these doctors were absent from their assigned duties while patients were waiting for them in different wards of the hospital.

The doctors and consultants have been given three days to provide written explanations for their absence.

The medics who have been served notices include Dr Muhammad Umer, Dr Muhammad Adil Chatha,Dr Abdul Qayyum, Dr Rashid Ali, Dr Muhammad Hussain, Dr Faryal Siddique, Dr Farooq Ahmad, Dr M Naeem Qureshi, and Dr Khawar Rafique.

Previous articleZubaida arrives in Iraq to explore defense cooperation
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

LDA demolishes illegal structure of Khokhar Palace

LAHORE: District administration Lahore on Sunday demolished the illegal structure of Khokhar Palace, the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Afzal Khokhar and...
Read more
LAHORE

Man killed, another injured in house fires

FAISALABAD: A man was burnt alive while another sustained injuries in two separate incidents here on Saturday. According to Rescue-1122, 32-year-old Aslam was present in...
Read more
LAHORE

Law Society to host lectures under ‘Malala Yousafzai Professional Development for Women Lawyers’ programme

The Law Society, an organisation working for the rule of law and capacity building of the legal fraternity, is all set to host a...
Read more
HEADLINES

WB presents country partnership framework for Punjab’s development

LAHORE: The World Bank (WB) on Friday presented the proposal of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) to focus on four sectors and good governance in...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab expected to hold LB polls in September

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken a major decision for holding local bodies elections by hinting to organise the polls in September, sources said...
Read more
LAHORE

Four killed, 10 injured in Sialkot truck-wagon collision

SIALKOT: Four people were killed and ten wounded in a truck and wagon collision in Sialkot on Thursday. As per details, the van was on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Fawad-Chaudhry
NATIONAL

Opp doesn’t have a strategy to oust govt: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the opposition parties don’t have any plan or strategy to oust the government. In...

Covid-19 infection rate shrinks to 3.96pc as vaccine rollout nears

Pakistan attaches great importance to CPEC: Bajwa

Balochistan approves first digital policy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.