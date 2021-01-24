Show-cause notices served on 38 doctors

SHEIKHUPURA: As many as 38 senior doctors and consultants were served show-cause notices for being absent from duty.

The Punjab health director general paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital, Sheikhupura and found the medics absent.

Health officials said these doctors were absent from their assigned duties while patients were waiting for them in different wards of the hospital.

The doctors and consultants have been given three days to provide written explanations for their absence.

The medics who have been served notices include Dr Muhammad Umer, Dr Muhammad Adil Chatha,Dr Abdul Qayyum, Dr Rashid Ali, Dr Muhammad Hussain, Dr Faryal Siddique, Dr Farooq Ahmad, Dr M Naeem Qureshi, and Dr Khawar Rafique.