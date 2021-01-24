CITY

LDA demolishes illegal structure of Khokhar Palace

By INP

LAHORE: District administration Lahore on Sunday demolished the illegal structure of Khokhar Palace, the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Afzal Khokhar and his brothers.

In 2018, Khokhar was arrested for building his home, Khokhar Palace purportedly by taking illegal possession of 34-marla land of a citizen, Tariq Mahmood. The suspects claim to be in possession of the documents for the land valued at Rs1.5 billion.

The encroachment drive was conducted by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) with the support of the police. Various teams of the district government reached the site along with heavy machinery and started operation.

The rear entrance and walls of Khokhar Palace were demolished. The rear wall of the house of Khokhar’s nephew, Tahir Javed, was also demolished.

Scores of PML-N workers were also present on the occasion.

On January 23, during a press conference in Lahore, former PML-N MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar said the district administration was carrying out the operation to please Prime Minister Imran Khan through a select encroachment drive.

Lahore deputy commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik had told the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice that the issue is only of two marlas, he said.

All relevant institutions have cleared the land but the government wants to take revenge for the PDM’s Minar-e-Pakistan rally, Khokhar claimed.

He said he had previously approached the court and will do so again, adding that there were 11 fake cases filed against his family.

Previous articleCan Covid-19 vaccines be mixed and matched?
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Man killed, another injured in house fires

FAISALABAD: A man was burnt alive while another sustained injuries in two separate incidents here on Saturday. According to Rescue-1122, 32-year-old Aslam was present in...
Read more
LAHORE

Law Society to host lectures under ‘Malala Yousafzai Professional Development for Women Lawyers’ programme

The Law Society, an organisation working for the rule of law and capacity building of the legal fraternity, is all set to host a...
Read more
HEADLINES

WB presents country partnership framework for Punjab’s development

LAHORE: The World Bank (WB) on Friday presented the proposal of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) to focus on four sectors and good governance in...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab expected to hold LB polls in September

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken a major decision for holding local bodies elections by hinting to organise the polls in September, sources said...
Read more
LAHORE

Four killed, 10 injured in Sialkot truck-wagon collision

SIALKOT: Four people were killed and ten wounded in a truck and wagon collision in Sialkot on Thursday. As per details, the van was on...
Read more
LAHORE

Constructors protest against CWD for ignoring issues

LAHORE: The Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) on Wednesday staged a fierce protest against the top officials of Punjab’s Communications and Works Department (CWD)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China rescues first person from Shandong gold mine: CCTV

BEIJING: A miner was rescued from a gold mine in northern China on Sunday morning and rushed to a hospital for treatment, state broadcaster...

Trump asked Justice Department to go to Supreme Court to overturn election: WSJ

Anderson six-for keeps Sri Lanka in check

Babar Azam wants Pakistan to play ‘fearless’ cricket against South Africa

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.