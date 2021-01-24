Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Five terrorists, including two Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commanders, were killed during an intelligence operation in North Waziristan on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the killed TTP commanders were identified as Syed Raheem alias Abid of TTP (AKK group) and Saufullah Noor of TTP (Gohar group), both of whom had been involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and killing of tribal elders.

Terrorist commander Syed Raheem Abid was involved in killing of four tribal elders in Mir Ali area, three engineers working in a company in North Waziristan and many an improvised explosive device (IED) attacks.

He was the in-charge of “two suicide bombing centres in Wana and Mir Ali areas” and was “tasked by hostile agencies for target killing, recruiting new terrorists and organising them”, the ISPR statement added.

Commander Saifullah Noor was directly involved in different IED attacks on Security Forces in Khaisur.

A week earlier, the Pakistan Army had killed two terrorists belonging to the proscribed TTP during a security operation in South Waziristan, the ISPR had said.

While two terrorists had been killed, another had been injured during the intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Nargosa town of the district.

“Security forces conducted an IBO in Nargosa area of South Waziristan district. During [an] intense fire, two terrorists Usman Ali and Waheed were killed and one got injured and apprehended,” the ISPR had said through a statement.

“The killed terrorists were active members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Sajna group and were improvised explosive device experts, terrorist trainers, motivators, and were involved in attacks on security forces,” the statement had read.

“Terrorist Usman was also involved in the attack on security forces on Oct 14, 2020 in which Capt Umer Cheema, two JCOs and three Soldiers were martyred while four were injured,” the statement had added.

The Afghanistan-based terror group is involved in a number of attacks on the army. In the October attack, a convoy of security forces was attacked with improvised explosive devices near Razmak, resulting in the martyrdom of a captain and five soldiers. The TTP had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militants, most of them are based in Afghanistan and sponsored by India, have stepped up attacks on security forces in the merged tribal districts, particularly in North Waziristan and South Waziristan, raising fears of a revival of their insurgency and a return of lawlessness as brighter prospects for peace in Afghanistan herald shifting alliances.