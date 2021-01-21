World

Indian government offers to suspend farm reforms; farmers may call off protests

The cornerstone of the reform, introduced in September, allows private buyers to deal directly with farmers.

By Agencies
FILE PHOTO: Farmers take part in a protest against the newly passed farm laws on the outskirts of Delhi, India, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI: India’s government on Wednesday offered to suspend the implementation of three new farm laws that have triggered the biggest farmers’ protests in years, which farm union leaders said they would now consider calling off.

The cornerstone of the reform, introduced in September, allows private buyers to deal directly with farmers.

Angry farmers, who say that will make India’s traditional wholesale markets irrelevant and leave them at the mercy of big retailers and food processors, have camped out on major highways outside New Delhi for more than two months.

Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government was open to suspending the laws for up to 18 months, during which time representatives of the government and farmers should work to “provide solutions” for the industry.

Bilateral talks have so far failed to break the deadlock — landing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with one of his most significant challenges since he was re-elected in 2019.

The next round of talks is due on Friday, and farm leader Dharmendra Malik said the unions would let the government know then if they would accept the offer and call off the protests.

The government was “sympathetic to farmers’ concerns and is trying to end the stalemate,” it said in a government, thanking them for maintaining “peace and discipline” during the protests.

Farmers plan a tractor rally through New Delhi on January 26, India’s Republic Day, which the Supreme Court on Wednesday declined a government petition to ban.

Previous articleIndian village cheers for Harris during swearing-in as US VP
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Indian village cheers for Harris during swearing-in as US VP

THULASENDRAPURAM: Residents of a tiny Indian village surrounded by rice paddies flocked to a Hindu temple, setting off firecrackers and praying and as they...
Read more
World

On day one, Biden targets Trump policies on climate, coronavirus

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is moving swiftly to dismantle Donald Trump’s legacy on his first day in office, signing a series of executive actions that...
Read more
World

UK hospitals like war zones as Covid-19 death toll approaches 100,000

LONDON: Some British hospitals look like war zones with doctors struggling to cope with an influx of patients infected with Covid-19, the government’s top scientific...
Read more
World

43 Africans drown off Libya in first Mediterranean shipwreck of 2021: UN

GENEVA: At least 43 West African migrants trying to reach Europe drowned off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, after their boat capsized in rough...
Read more
World

Egypt and Qatar agree to resume diplomatic relations: Cairo

CAIRO: Egypt and Qatar have agreed to resume diplomatic relations, the Egyptian foreign ministry said on Wednesday. The move follows an agreement between Saudi Arabia, the...
Read more
Top Headlines

Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US president, stresses unity to overcome challenges

WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday during a ceremony at a heavily protected...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.