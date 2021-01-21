Faisalabad policemen fire at vehicle, killing one

FAISALABAD: A man lost his life and three injured after a patrolling vehicle of police in Dijkot city of Faisalabad district opened fire at their car for not stopping despite receiving a signal.

According to the victim’s family, Waqas Ahmed and his friends were returning home from a wedding on Wednesday night when they were stopped by four officers of the police.

“After stopping and questioning them, the police chased their car,” a cousin of the victim said. “The officers forced Waqas out of the car and then shot him multiple times.”

The policemen also hit the dead body, he claimed. “They then took three other men in the car to an unknown location. We don’t know anything about their whereabouts,” he added.

The three men were initially taken into police custody and later released after the city police officer got involved.

On the other hand, the accused police officials said they chased the car after it did not stop at a security check. “Waqas was killed in an exchange of fire,” a police officer said.

The families of the victim and detained have blocked the city’s Samundri Road in protest and are demanding justice.

Following this, the Faisalabad CCPO took notice of the incident and launched an inquiry. The four accused police officers, including sub-inspector Shahid Manzoor, have been arrested and an FIR has been registered.

Ahmed’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination while the three other men have been sent back home.