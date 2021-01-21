BA flight makes emergency landing over passenger’s poor health

ISLAMABAD: A London-bound flight of British Airways (BA) made an emergency landing at Islamabad International Airport on Thursday after the health condition of a female passenger worsened during the flight.

The British Airways flight took off from the Islamabad airport for London earlier but it was returned after the health of an Italian woman worsened. The woman has reportedly informed the flight attendants for having chest pain.

The crew members immediately apprised the captain regarding the situation which led the pilot to contact the control tower for landing at Islamabad airport following the medical emergency.

After getting permission from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the aircraft landed at the airport and the foreigner was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance.