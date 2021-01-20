Opinion

Gas shortage

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Sir, gas shortage in the winter season is a bitter reality that consumers have been braving over the last many years. It is unfortunate that there is no respite in sight as the situation is worsening with each passing year due to complete neglect on part of successive governments and decline in local production. Gas crisis has brought life to a standstill. It is not only effecting domestic consumers but also industrial production. Residents raise their voices for gas shortage but none of authorities pay any attention to this matter. So, the government requires to play a drastic role for supplying the gas in coming seasons otherwise residents can be in trouble more.
Imtaiz Javid
Awaran

Previous articleSaving Quetta
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Saving Quetta

Many attacks have ruined Quetta thoroughly. One another attack occured to worsen Quetta's image. The attack was also in mosque. However, another 20 were...
Read more
Comment

RSS should be designated a terrorist outfit?

Pakistan has urged the United Nations Security Council to designate India’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organization of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...
Read more
Comment

Disconnected brains

Crime and tragedies without any control, tormenting souls and disintegrating families as the personalities mutate, darkness that sucks like a leech; it is a...
Read more
Comment

Debate at westminster

Last Wednesday the situation In Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of the scrapping of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution ending special...
Read more
Editorials

Life after the long march

The opposition has lodged a peaceful protest outside the headquarters of the ECP. Despite the January 31 deadline approaching and still no sign of...
Read more
Editorials

Fixing blame

There are layers of irony if one considers how the Broadsheet LLC scandal has panned out, costing the exchequer upwards of $21.5 million. For...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Debate at westminster

Last Wednesday the situation In Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of the scrapping of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution ending special...

PDM failed to show power due to hollow narrative: Rasheed

Life after the long march

Fixing blame

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.