Sir, gas shortage in the winter season is a bitter reality that consumers have been braving over the last many years. It is unfortunate that there is no respite in sight as the situation is worsening with each passing year due to complete neglect on part of successive governments and decline in local production. Gas crisis has brought life to a standstill. It is not only effecting domestic consumers but also industrial production. Residents raise their voices for gas shortage but none of authorities pay any attention to this matter. So, the government requires to play a drastic role for supplying the gas in coming seasons otherwise residents can be in trouble more.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran