8 killed after coach rams into security post

QUETTA: Eight people, including two Levies Force officials, were killed after a speeding passenger coach rammed into a security check post before overturning near Uthal city of Balochistan, officials said on Wednesday.

22 others were injured of whom six are said to be in critical condition. The bodies and injured were rushed to Civil Hospital in Bela town.

According to a rescue official, the coach was traveling from Panjgur to Karachi. “It was signalled to stop at a check post near Uthal when the driver lost control of the vehicle and the brakes failed,” he said.

A number of people present near the site said after the vehicle lost control, it smashed into the check post.

The identification process of the deceased is underway after which the bodies will be sent home.