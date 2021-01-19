NATIONAL

‘Established’ from Broadsheet verdict Nawaz ‘lied to parliament, SC, nation’: Umar

The tweet comes a day after the government released the judgement of a United Kingdom court against Pakistan in the Broadsheet case.

By Staff Report
Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar addressing a press conference. File photo

ISLAMABAD: A day after the government released the judgement of a United Kingdom court against Pakistan in the Broadsheet case, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said the detailed verdict “established” that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif “lied to the parliament, the Supreme Court [and] the nation”.

In a tweet, the minister said the judgement has “stated clearly” the Sharif family was in possession of the Avenfield House apartments “as far back as 2000 at least”.

His tweet comes a day after Shahzad Akbar, special assistant to the prime minister on accountability and interior, shared copies of the judgments against Pakistan, saying it was in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s view of no accountability without transparency.

In 2000, Broadsheet LLC — a company registered in the Isle of Man, tax heaven in the UK, and engaged by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) — helped the government and the newly-established accountability agency track down foreign assets of some 150 Pakistan nationals including members of the Sharif family acquired through ill-gotten wealth.

The agreement was terminated by the bureau in 2003, after which Broadsheet filed a claim with the High Court of Justice, London against Pakistan, seeking the award of $28.7 million.

In 2019, a separate claim filed with the high court showed the company has applied for permission to enforce its judgement that it be paid $22 million by the government of Pakistan in compensation.

The firm had also asked for an interest rate of $4,758 a day to be applied, jacking up the amount to $28.7 million. After the bureau failed to make the payment, the amount was reported to be debited from the accounts of the Pakistan High Commission in London.

In the Monday’s press conference, Akbar also confirmed the payment of $21.5 million to the firm in damage compensation and termed the development as a “cost” of “NRO deals” offered to the Sharif family during the regime of former president Pervez Musharraf.

However, Akbar said that the government “cleared the dues” on December 31.

“Of the $21.5m paid to broadsheet,” he said, “$20.5m was paid because of the Sharif family — of this $1.5m was paid against the Avenfield House apartments and $19m against assets of [deposed prime minister] Nawaz Sharif.”

He further said the quantum order mentioned details regarding Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif, such as that he paid $7.3m to NAB and elsewhere, he took kickbacks of $160m in highway taxes.

Previous articleNAB directed to complete graft probe against Memon
Next articleViolation of Covid-19 restrictions to result in school’s closure: minister
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Columnist Munnu Bhai remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The third death anniversary of renowned columnist, playwright and poet Muneer Ahmed Qureshi -- popularly known as Munnu Bhai -- was observed on Tuesday. Born...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB seizes Nawaz’s properties in Mir Shakil case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday informed an accountability court it has seized all properties of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in...
Read more
LAHORE

Violation of Covid-19 restrictions to result in school’s closure: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday warned to shut down schools that opened a day earlier on violation of health restrictions...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB directed to complete graft probe against Memon

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete its probe against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Naval chief in Saudi to meet govt, military leadership

-- This is his first official visit to Saudi Arabia after assuming charge in October ISLAMABAD/RIYADH: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi...
Read more
HEADLINES

Indian opposition seeks inquiry into security leak after Goswami’s messages emerge

Indian opposition parties called on Monday for an investigation into chat messages from a top TV anchor that they said showed prior knowledge of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NAB directed to complete graft probe against Memon

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete its probe against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and...

Naval chief in Saudi to meet govt, military leadership

Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants

US Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.