HEADLINES

Shafqat for digitising exam board data to facilitate students

IBCC and the NITB to digitise exam board data for the ease of students.

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has directed the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) and the National Information Technology Board (NITB) to digitise exam board data for the ease of students.

According to a tweet by the ministry on Sunday: “On the policy directions of Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood, the Secretary IBCC met Chief Executive National IT Board and decided to digitise manual records and create a central repository of data of all examination boards to facilitate students for online verification.”

- Advertisement -

Back in November, the newly appointed Secretary IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, called on Mehmood at his office and informed him of measures the IBCC is taking to facilitate students, The News reported.

He said that to facilitate students to remit the fee of the IBCC, the number of bank branches has been increased from 280 to 1,400 across Pakistan.

A courier company has been assigned for collection and return of application for equivalence and attestation of certificates, he said.

The secretary briefed the minister about IBCC and informed him that IBCC will automate all its processes to ensure transparency and improve efficiency in service delivery. He said to ensure the quality of equivalence certificates, a QR Code will be printed on them.

Previously, IBCC decided it would create a central repository of data of all the examination boards of the country and digitise all manual data, said a statement.

These steps are being taken to ease and facilitate the attestation and equivalence process for general public, while keeping in mind the policy directions of the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

The IBCC CEO Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah and the NITB executive director have come to a formal agreement regarding the development of an automation system in this regard.

In a meeting held on January 15, it was denied that there would be a central repository of data of all the examination boards of Pakistan at IBCC Islamabad.

The digitisation process would occur in phases, and in the pilot phase, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad, BISE Lahore, BISE Peshawar, BISE Quetta and BSE Karachi will add their data to the repository at IBCC Islamabad.

Furthermore, the IBCC on Sunday announced that the examinations for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) will be held in May and June, 2021.

The authority said in a statement issued on Twitter said that the examination will be held according to the existing pattern of the question paper. “Results will be announced before the end of August,” it added.

- Advertisement -

In the meeting held on January 11 of the steering committee for the IBCC, it was decided that that the optimal date for SSC exams is May 24.

Previous articlePolio drive achieves 98pc of target: report
Next articleUS Congress passes ‘Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act’ for Pakistani women
Avatar
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Maryam Nawaz was ‘gifted’ laundered money: Farrukh Habib

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary Farrukh Habib has accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz of having been "gifted" laundered money from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tethyan’s legal consultants to arrive in Islamabad to discuss Reko Diq dispute

ISLAMABAD: The legal team of Tethyan Copper, a gold and copper exploration company involved in Balochistan to develop the Reko Diq mine, will reach...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt will respect SC decision on open ballot: ministers

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will "take every possible measure, within the Constitution, to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM didn’t drag any institution into politics: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Army urged the stakeholders not to drag it into politics, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC, lower courts remain closed for second day after lawyers’ rampage

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) and its sub-divisional courts remained closed for a second day on Tuesday, after hundreds of lawyers stormed into the...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP fines Vawda for seeking adjournment of disqualification claim

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday handed out a fine of Rs50,000 on Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda for repeatedly...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC, lower courts remain closed for second day after lawyers’ rampage

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) and its sub-divisional courts remained closed for a second day on Tuesday, after hundreds of lawyers stormed into the...

Five arrested from outside court for carrying weapons

Coach Misbah aims high after South Africa sweep

ECP fines Vawda for seeking adjournment of disqualification claim

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.