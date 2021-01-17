Shafqat for digitising exam board data to facilitate students

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has directed the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) and the National Information Technology Board (NITB) to digitise exam board data for the ease of students.

According to a tweet by the ministry on Sunday: “On the policy directions of Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood, the Secretary IBCC met Chief Executive National IT Board and decided to digitise manual records and create a central repository of data of all examination boards to facilitate students for online verification.”

Back in November, the newly appointed Secretary IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, called on Mehmood at his office and informed him of measures the IBCC is taking to facilitate students, The News reported.

He said that to facilitate students to remit the fee of the IBCC, the number of bank branches has been increased from 280 to 1,400 across Pakistan.

A courier company has been assigned for collection and return of application for equivalence and attestation of certificates, he said.

The secretary briefed the minister about IBCC and informed him that IBCC will automate all its processes to ensure transparency and improve efficiency in service delivery. He said to ensure the quality of equivalence certificates, a QR Code will be printed on them.

Previously, IBCC decided it would create a central repository of data of all the examination boards of the country and digitise all manual data, said a statement.

These steps are being taken to ease and facilitate the attestation and equivalence process for general public, while keeping in mind the policy directions of the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

The IBCC CEO Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah and the NITB executive director have come to a formal agreement regarding the development of an automation system in this regard.

In a meeting held on January 15, it was denied that there would be a central repository of data of all the examination boards of Pakistan at IBCC Islamabad.

The digitisation process would occur in phases, and in the pilot phase, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad, BISE Lahore, BISE Peshawar, BISE Quetta and BSE Karachi will add their data to the repository at IBCC Islamabad.

Furthermore, the IBCC on Sunday announced that the examinations for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) will be held in May and June, 2021.

The authority said in a statement issued on Twitter said that the examination will be held according to the existing pattern of the question paper. “Results will be announced before the end of August,” it added.

In meeting of IBCC Steering Committee held on 11 January, 2021 to discuss SSC and HSSC examination 2021; • It was agreed that SSC and HSSC Examination 2021 will be held in May & June respectively & Examination will be held according to the existing pattern of question papers. pic.twitter.com/aWoCzwSOcW — IBCC Official (@Ibcc_official) January 16, 2021

In the meeting held on January 11 of the steering committee for the IBCC, it was decided that that the optimal date for SSC exams is May 24.