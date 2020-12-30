US ‘grateful’ to Pakistan for challenging acquittals in Daniel Pearl case

Last week, the SHC declared “null and void” the detention of Ahmed Omer Saeed Sheikh in the case. The court in April turned the death sentence awarded to Sheikh in a seven-year jail term in addition to acquitting other three suspects — Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil — earlier handed life sentences.

However, the Sindh government has opposed Sheikh’s release, saying it would endanger the public. He was to remain in custody until the separate appeals from the government and Pearl’s parents in the Supreme Court are resolved.

The verdict was announced on an appeal from the family of Sheikh against his detention despite the acquittal. In its verdict, the court ordered the immediate release of Sheikh and other suspects but said their names be added to the Exit Control List (ECL).

The men have been in rotting in jail for 18 years without committing any crime, the judge said.

“We understand that Pakistani authorities are taking steps to ensure that Omar Sheikh remains in custody while the Supreme Court appeal seeking to reinstate his conviction continues,” a statement issued from the office of acting US Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said.

“The separate judicial rulings reversing his conviction and ordering his release are an affront to terrorism victims everywhere.”

“We remain grateful for the Pakistani government’s actions to appeal such rulings to ensure that he and his co-defendants are held accountable. If, however, those efforts do not succeed, the United States stands ready to take custody of Omar Sheikh to stand trial here.”

“We cannot allow him to evade justice for his role in Daniel Pearl’s abduction and murder.”

Pearl, 38, the South Asia bureau chief for the publication, was abducted on January 23, 2002, in Karachi and beheaded the next month, reportedly by Al-Qaeda. Sheikh had been convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting in Karachi in which he was kidnapped.