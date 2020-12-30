SC orders complete revival of KCR

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday ordered the complete revival of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR).

Hearing the case pertaining to the revival of the KCR project at the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s (SCP) Karachi Registry, the CJP asked the Sindh deputy advocate general about the position of the project.

“Alhamdulillah local train is running in the city and the work on the underpasses for the KCR and mass transit plan is underway,” the Sindh deputy advocate general replied.

Pakistan Railways (PR) Secretary also appeared before the court and apprised the court that the KCR can cover 70 per cent of the city, but there are some issues regarding the lands of the PR. To this, the CJP directed him to talk with the Sindh government, resolve issues and ensure 100 per cent revival of the KCR.

Later, the SCP ordered immediate recovery of the encroached land of the PR. “The PR should conduct an anti-encroachment operation itself and recover the illegally-occupied land”, the order of the SCP said.

The court also directed the Sindh Rangers director general and Sindh Police inspector general to provide security to the PR’s officials during the anti-encroachment drive.

On November 10, the SCP had issued contempt notices to the PR and Sindh government over failure to implement its orders regarding the KCR project. The court had expressed displeasure over the non-implementation of its order and observed that the authorities had failed to implement the order in letter and spirit.