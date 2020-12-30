Pakistan rejects ‘mala fide’ claim of forced conversions

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has rejected as mala fide a report suggesting institutionalised forced conversions of underage minority girls to Islam in Pakistan.

In a story published Tuesday, The Associated Press claimed nearly 1,000 girls from religious minorities are forced to convert their religion to Islam in Pakistan each year mainly to pave way for underage and non-consensual marriages.

However, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri noticed that probes into such allegations revealed that most of them were “fictitious, politically motivated or based on the mala fide intention of our detractors to malign Pakistan in the international community”.

In this regard, he cited the example of the findings of Brussels-based EU Disinfo Lab about an Indian disinformation network operating to discredit Pakistan at international forums including the UN and European Parliament.

While Chaudhri admitted “a few incidents of forced conversions by individuals and non-state actors”, he clarified “there is no evidence of the involvement of any state institution,” as claimed in the report.

“All state institutions have taken swift action against the perpetrators whenever such a case has been reported. In some instances, the state became a party to the case against the perpetrators in the court, in order to ensure speedy and effective justice,” he said.

The Constitution, as well as the legal and administrative framework, provided protection to minorities against forced conversions in Pakistan, Chaudhri added.

“Pakistan’s judiciary has been very vigilant and clear on the promotion and protection of the rights of minorities. Moreover, the media and civil society act as independent monitors in cases concerning the violation of minorities’ rights,” the spokesperson said, adding that this helped develop a culture of accountability and transparency.

People from minority communities are equal citizens of Pakistan and are free to practice and promote their religions, he said.

“The contributions of minorities to our society are many and we are proud of them,” Chaudhri added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of strengthening the framework for the protection of minorities in Pakistan was reflected in the latter’s statements, including his first speech to the nation after becoming the premier.

Moreover, the prime minister has assumed a leadership role on the freedom of religion in the international arena due to his clear stance, the spokesperson said.

“The National Commission for Minorities has also been set up in the country and is fully functional and independent,” he said, adding that the National Policy of Interfaith Harmony was also in the final stages of being adopted.

Chaudhri stated that the government will continue to take legal and administrative measures as well as devise policies to prevent the violations of minorities’ rights. “The foundations of the state of Pakistan are firmly laid down by Quaid-i-Azam and reflected in our Constitution,” he said.