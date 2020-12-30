Pakistan playing active role in promoting regional peace: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Senate’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Tuesday said the country has played active role in promoting regional peace and security.

In a meeting with the 12-member parliamentary delegation of Djibouti, led by National Parliament of Djibouti President Mohamed Ali Houmed here, Mushahid discussed matters of mutual significance and bilateral importance, pointed towards the atrocities inflicted upon the innocent people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IIOJK), and said: “Pakistan wants resolution of the long standing issue in accordance with the UN resolutions and international laws.”

Mushahid said that Pakistan and Djibouti are intertwined in social, political and cultural similarities. Both are Muslim countries and their strategic locations enhance political importance in the international arena.

He said that Pakistan values its relations with Djibouti and other African countries and desires to expand mutual collaboration with a renewed zeal under Engage Africa Policy.

“Like Djibouti, Pakistan has too adopted a balanced policy towards the eastern and western countries. This approach brings both the countries more close”, Mushahid added.

He further said that a visit of the parliamentary delegation from a friendly country of African region would augur well for both the sides. “We need to follow more robust approach to build strong multifaceted cooperation. Pakistan and Djibouti share a special bond of friendship and cordial relations.”

The meeting was also attended by Senators Seemi Ezdi, Nuzhat Sadiq, Sitara Ayaz, Javed Abbasi, Mian Atiq Sheikh, Asif Kirmani, Mirza Mohammad Afridi.

The leader of the delegation thanked Mushahid for his sentiments and warm welcome. He termed the visit highly important and underscored the need for enhanced parliamentary cooperation. He emphasised the need for enhanced institutional linkages and cooperation to benefit from expertise in various sectors.

Later, the delegation also visited Senate Museum and Senate Hall.