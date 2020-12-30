New IHC judges take oath

ISLAMABAD: The two newly-appointed additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) took the oath of office on Wednesday.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah administered the oath at a ceremony held on the court’s premises.

Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri were notified as judges of the high court on Monday.

Earlier this month, a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed approved the nominations which came from Justice Minallah for appointment as judges.

The meeting — which comprises besides the chief justice of Pakistan senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, chief justice and senior-most judge of the IHC, Minister for Law and Justice, Attorney General of Pakistan, members of the Pakistan Bar Council and Islamabad Bar Council — was held in the Supreme Court building under Article 175-A of the Constitution.

Sattar has studied Master of Law (LLM) at the Harvard School of Law. He is also a writer, columnist and analyst. While Jahangiri, a former advocate general for Islamabad, is an expert in criminal, constitutional and civil laws. He was elected as president of the IHC Bar Association in 2016.

With the new appointments, the total strength of IHC judges has gone up to nine. Recently, the parliament increased the sanctioned strength of the IHC from seven to 10.