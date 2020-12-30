MCL fails miserably in achieving revenue targets

LAHORE: The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) has failed miserably in achieving its revenue targets, Pakistan Today learnt on Tuesday.

According to the details, the MCL, having 22 sources of revenue, had set a revenue target of Rs1121.8 million by December 20 this year.

In the first six months of the current year, the MCL was able to collect only Rs79.5 million while around 71 per cent of the total revenue was collected.

According to the documents available to Pakistan Today, the MCL, which had set a target to collect Rs402.877 million through Urban Immovable Property Tax (UIPT) in the first six months of this year, has failed to collect even a single penny through the tax so far.

Similarly, in the case of General Bus Stand Receipts, the MCL has collected only Rs242.742 million against its target of Rs402.877 million.

In terms of Municipal Property Rents, the MCL’s half-yearly target was Rs46.027 million while the amount received was Rs35.104 million.

The target for collection of arrears of rent of municipal properties was Rs4.603 million while the corporation staff was able to collect only Rs2.848 million.

In terms of Ground Rent Sui Gas, the corporation could not collect a single penny against its target of Rs0.853 million.

In terms of Sanitation Fee, the MCL failed to collect a single penny from Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) against its target of Rs21.329 million.

The corporation also failed to collect full revenue from the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in terms of Sanitation Fee. The corporation collected only Rs28.082 million from the WASA against the target of Rs37.918 million.

In terms of Sanitation Fines, the MCL had a revenue target of Rs1.896 million, but it collected Rs1.736 million.

The corporation had to collect Rs33.178 million under the financial head of Parking Stand Fees from the Lahore Parking Company (LPC). However, the corporation could not even receive a single penny from the LPC.

The MCL also failed to achieve its half-yearly revenue target from public toilets, as it received Rs3.368 million instead of Rs3.555 million.

The revenue target for issuance of death and birth certificates was Rs948 million, out of which only Rs166 million could be collected by the corporation.

In terms of Tender fee, the corporation had to recover Rs1 million, but it recovered only Rs470,000.

The MCL received Rs0.151 million against its target of Rs0.711 million in terms of Industrial School Fees. Similarly, the target of Rs94.795 million in terms of Profit on Investment could not be met.

The sources in the MCL believed that one of the major reasons for failure in achieving the revenue targets was lack of seriousness on the part of the officers.

A meeting was also held by the top officials of the corporation in this regard, in which the concerned officers were reprimanded for not meeting the targets.

On the other hand, a responsible official of the MCL said that due to the situation of Covid-19 and lockdown, most of the staff members of the corporation were sent home and field operations were also restricted. Therefore, the revenue targets could not be achieved.