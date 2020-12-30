Govt to cancel Nawaz’s passport on February 16, says interior minister

ISLAMABAD: The government will cancel the passport of deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on February 16, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced on Wednesday.

After spending a year in prison, Sharif, 71, after securing a conditional bail in November 2019, travelled to London on the pretext of medical treatment and has since refused to return.

His party insists that despite being summoned by the courts, that declared him a proclaimed offender in separate corruption probes, the former premier will only return after the completion of his medical treatment.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Ahmed said the opposition had been “exposed” as money launderers and people who obtained iqamas (a residence permit used in Saudi Arabia) because they were not honest with the country.

The minister said all the “thieves” got united when their wealth obtained through money laundering and corruption was exposed and claimed victimisation.

To a question about potential arrests following Tuesday’s detention of former defense minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif, Ahmed said it wasn’t yet known.

“[We] will cancel Nawaz Sharif’s passport on February 16,” he added. However, he did not offer any details.

In October, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asked the Ministry of Interior to cancel Sharif’s passport and national identity card (NIC). The agency also recommended approaching Interpol for Sharif’s arrest after he refused to collect his arrest warrants.

Islamabad has since been seeking his deportation. Later in October, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, adviser to the prime minister on accountability, wrote to British Home Secretary Priti Patel, reminding her London was “duty bound” to deport Sharif to serve his jail sentence for corruption.

The former premier “has been responsible for pillaging the state and I trust that you will be supportive of our efforts to bring those responsible for corruption to account”, read the letter dated October 5.

In July 2018, an accountability court handed Sharif 10 years as jail time in the Avenfield House case, related to the purchase of upscale apartments in London, and one year for not cooperating with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during the probe.

Later in December, another accountability court handed him seven years and a $25 million penalty in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference wherein he was unable to prove the source of income that had led to his ownership of a steel mill in Saudi Arabia.

In September this year, an Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench issued his non-bailable arrest warrants after he failed to appear before the bench for hearing of his appeals against his conviction in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases.

Later, the bench started the process of declaring him an absconder and ordered authorities to publish the summons directing Nawaz to appear before the court on November 24 in British publications — a directive he failed to respect.