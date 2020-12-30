Committee formed to review census process, data collection

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has constituted a five-member committee headed by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan to review the census process, data collection and field operation methodologies used for Census 2017.

The committee will recommend the modern methodologies being adopted for censuses in region and globe for the conduct of the upcoming census. It will ensure that the next census is not only accurate but also inspires confidence amongst all stakeholders that it is a true reflection of the population in all regions of the country.

The committee also comprises economist Muhammad Ahmed Zubair, Member, Support Services PBS Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, renowned demographer Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin and Dr GM Arif.

Asad Umar tweeted: “[I] have directed setting up a committee headed by deputy chairman Planning Commission to review global/regional best practices for carrying out national population census. We have to ensure the next census is not only accurate but also enjoys the confidence of all regions & stakeholders.”

The committee comes amid a controversy over the results of the national census 2017 as Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah a day earlier wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan raising objection to the federal cabinet’s Dec 22 decision of approving the 6th National Census-2017.

Prior to that, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in a press conference lamented that half of the population of Karachi was missing in the census of 2017.