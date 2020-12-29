There is a need for national dialogue on electoral reforms, says president

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the democratic system in Pakistan has been established over the last few years and there is a need for dialogue but added that it is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision on when and how to hold the dialogue.

Talking to journalists during an interactive session with senior journalists regarding issues of the people with disabilities at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday, the president said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was unjustified in its demands of resignation from the ruling party.

However, it is noteworthy that he did not offer any insight on his own party’s similar activities throughout the five years of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rule between 2013 and 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that while the government is ready to hold talks, it has qualified that it would only do so with the serious-minded members of the PDM, said Information Minister Shilbi Faraz on Monday. He had also said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz should not be part of the talks, as they are not members of the parliament.

“National dialogue is part of politics and the forum for such a dialogue will be parliament, as it represents the people’s will. But both Ms Nawaz and Fazlur Rehman are not part of the parliament, therefore they will be excluded from the process,” Faraz had told reporters.

Meanwhile, Fazl and Maryam had previously said that there will be no dialogue with the “selected” and the “selectors” and that the “time for talks has gone since long.”