Sheikh Ayaz a phenomenal poet of his land  

The Poet who rejigged Sindh Poetry with his phenomenal literary work Sheikh Ayaz was perhaps the most influential literary figure of Sindh during the 20th century.

Mubarak Ali Sheikh Aka Sheikh Ayaz was born on 2 March 1923 in Shikarpur, a historically rich city of Sindh. . The literary aura of Shikarpur persuaded young Ayaz to dive into the ocean of Literature. As a young lawyer, he had never thought that people would rarely remember him as a lawyer, and rather he would be remembered for his majestic poetry.

Ayaz’s poetry comprises multiple genres, he did not confine himself to romantic poetry only but infused hope and courage among the people through revolutionary poetry as well. His vast study of human history, society, and culture enabled him to create awareness about the gusty social norms that were prevalent in society at that time and still exist

Throughout his life, he campaigned against the evil feudalistic mindset, injustice, intolerance, extremism, and violence conducted upon women. Keeping in view his contributions to literature and reputation as a lawyer the then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto installed him as the Vice-Chancellor of Sindh University.

As an Academician he took steps to create interest among the students for literature and poetry, furthermore, he made unflagging efforts for the development of the university during his tenure.

Kehaldas “Fani” was among his early mentors who played a vital role in his grooming as a poet. He introduced him to different aspects of poetry and literature and Ayaz capitalized on the teachings of his mentor for the rest of his life.

Ayaz brought forward different dimensions of Sindhi Poetry .he carried the legacy of Latif; Said Jami Chandio. The exuberant poet was always optimistic for the bright future of Sindh, and wrote relentlessly to keep the young generation aware of upcoming challenges. The eminent poet is also credited for translating Shah Jo Risalo into Urdu besides that His Book Bor bare Akash is considered a literary marvel of the Sindhi language

His demuring slant against the feudal lords led him to imprisonment several times. He was often criticized by his contemporaries for his grim perspective against a particular class of the society

Eminent Urdu poets Faiz and Faraz used to eulogize his contributions to Sindh Language. The Legendary Poet authored around 50 books of his poetry along with it he also wrote novels and short stories in the Sindhi Language

Notable Sindhi Singers Sang his Poetry, prominent among those were Sadiq Faqeer, Sajan Sindhi, Mumtaz Lashari, Ustad Mohammad Yousif, and Waheed Ali. Sadiq Faqeer was the one whom he liked most and termd=sadiq,s voice the most suited to his words. Ayaz was bestowed with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his remarkable literary work by the government of Pakistan

The towering literary figure left this world on 28 December 1997 and was buried next to the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. He will be remembered for his eminent work in the field of literature.

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA

Sujawal