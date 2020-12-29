PM wants acceptance of opposition’s resignations in no time

–Seeks 25,000 electricity meters installation in railways colonies

ISLAMABAD: Refusing to bow down before the opposition parties’ blackmailing tactics, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser to immediately accept the resignations of the opposition members as soon they arrive.

The decision was taken in a meeting with the NA speaker. The meeting decided not to bow to the blackmailing of the opposition parties over the issue of the resignations.

The premier, in a major move for the continuation of the democratic process, clearly directed the NA speaker to accept the resignations after in-person verification of the elected representatives.

“The resignations should be accepted within 30 minutes after verification,” he said, directing the speaker to initiate contacts with the two Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers who have submitted their resignations from the lower house of the parliament.

Separately, PM Imran directed the authorities concerned on Tuesday to install as many as 25,000 electricity meters in railways colonies at the earliest.

He instructed that the process of installation of meters in residential colonies of railway employees be completed within a period of four months. He formed a coordination committee to monitor the process.

PM Imran called for the installation process to be commenced immediately. He said that every single penny of the national exchequer is the nation’s trust, which will be spent wisely. “Those inflicting losses on the exchequer deserve no concession,” he declared.

According to a report, the government incurs losses to the tune of billions of rupees due to non-installation of meters in railway colonies. Railway employees consume free of cost electricity, putting a financial burden on the railway department, it said.

The premier expressed displeasure over this state of affairs after Railway Minister Azam Swati apprised him on all these details.