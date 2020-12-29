PM constitutes 12-member committee for granting provincial status to GB

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee to finalize the process of granting provisional provincial status to Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

A notification regarding the 12-member committee had been issued last week.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan has been pleased to constitute the committee to work on mainstreaming provisional provincial status of Gilgit Baltistan,” the notification said.

The committee, headed by Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, would be comprised of federal minister for Law & Justice, GB chief minister, the attorney general for Pakistan (AGP), Ministry of Foreign Affairs secretary, Ministry of Defence secretary, Ministry of Finance secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs secretary, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs member, GB chief secretary, co-opted members from National Security Institutions, and Gilgit-Baltistan Council joint secretary.

As per the notification, Terms of Reference (ToRs) have also been set for the committee, under which it would prepare a report regarding giving provisional provincial status to GB in light of UN resolutions on Kashmir.

The committee would also keep in view the country’s principled stance on Kashmir and the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision on Gilgit-Baltistan Reforms while giving its recommendation.

The committee shall submit its report within 60 days.

According to sources, the committee has started working on the given task. It would also consider the historic documents and findings of previous committees and forums on matter.

The Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) would also pass a unanimous resolution soon demanding an early granting of provisional provincial status, a longstanding demand of the people of the area.

A consultation process for the same has already been started among political parties and members of the GB assembly in Gilgit. The provincial assembly has already passed a number of unanimous resolutions regarding constitutional rights to GB in the past.

PM Imran, during his last visit to Gilgit, had also said that it was the government’s top priority to grant the provisional provincial status to GB as promised earlier.

It is noteworthy that after the formation of another committee regarding the reform in GB, opposition parties in GB have started criticizing the federal government for using delaying tactics as there was no need to deliberate the matter more.

A high-power committee formed by the previous government had already worked on the subject for two years, the opposition pointed out.

Earlier, Gandapur had claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was going to give provisional provincial status to GB as per the demand of the people.

He said his government has consulted the Azad Kashmir Government, Hurriyat leadership, international experts, and all other stakeholders on whether or not giving provisional provincial status to GB will adversely affect Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

He said the unanimous view on the matter is that giving provisional provincial status to GB will not have negative consequences.

Furthermore, he said that opposition was partaking in dirty politics over this matter as it will require a constitutional amendment, which needs two-third support of the parliament and it is not possible without the cooperation of the opposition.