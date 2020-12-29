PDM pressuring army after failure to secure NRO from me: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that opposition parties are putting pressure on the army because they know he will never grant them any national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

Presiding over a meeting of the government and his party spokespersons, the prime minister reiterated that the government will not bow down before the opposition parties’ blackmailing tactics. He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should have supported the government on electoral reforms if they are on the streets against any polls-related issue.

The opposition did not take part in any legislation during the past two-and-a-half years, the PM said, adding that they used the parliament for their personal interests. He further said that they could never misguide the masses by telling lies.

The premier said that the opposition would have ended its protest if the governed had accepted their proposals pertaining to the amendment in national accountability laws.

Earlier on Saturday last, PM Imran predicted a forward bloc in opposition parties if they resign from the assemblies. “I can give you in writing that there will be a forward bloc in opposition if they move to resign from assemblies,” he had said while speaking to media persons in Chakwal.

“Why would elected representatives who spent millions on their election campaign will resign on their orders,” Imran Khan had said, adding that the opposition leaders wanted their lawmakers to sacrifice for them to hide their looted wealth.