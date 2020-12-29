PDM, Maryam promoting enemies’ agenda: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), especially PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, was promoting the anti-Pakistan agenda of Indian lobby.

Briefing media about the decisions of the federal cabinet while flanked by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, Faraz said that the cabinet took strong exception to the opposition leaders’ statements against Pakistan Army and said that the opposition was pleasing the enemies of the country, noting that these statements were immediately picked by Indian TV channels.

He said after the decision of Central Executive Committee (CEC) of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), it has become clear that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has become a thing of the past.

He also said that the opposition failed to get resignations of the democratically elected government. Prime Minister Imran Khan has already stated in Chakwal that if the NRO was not granted to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari by the Musharraf regime, the situation could have been different.

The spirit of the federation should be kept intact especially after the enactment of 18th amendment, he remarked. He claimed that the Sindh government deliberately creates a shortage of commodities and increases prices for political point-scoring.

He said that the year of 2021 was the year of progress and economic stability and that the incumbent government would fulfil all its all promises after completing its five years tenure.