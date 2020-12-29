Cabinet approves FC deployment in GB for three years

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet approved the deployment of Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for a period of three years and they will be deployed along the forests and green areas to prevent any damage to the greenery and to aid the Billion Tree Tsunami scheme, Pakistan Today has learnt.

Moreover, during Tuesday’s meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan took a very strong stance on the resignations of the opposition parties during the meeting and told the federal cabinet that no flexibility would be allowed towards the opposition, which wanted to derail the democratic system in the country for petty personal gains

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Human Rights Shirin Mazari expressed reservations about the agreement between the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). According to sources, despite the opposition of Mazari, the cabinet approved the agreement between the NAB, FIA and FBI.

Under the agreement, both countries will have access to the assets of their citizens. In this regard, PM Imran said that after this agreement, the secret assets of Pakistanis will no longer be hidden in the US.

During the meeting, the premier directed the energy minister to take immediate measures to end the gas shortage in the country. The Petroleum Division briefed the cabinet on the availability of gas in the country.

Ministry of Interior and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) briefed the cabinet on the time required for removal of encroachments on Margalla Road, Islamabad. The cabinet was also informed that the Ministry of Defence has formally applied to the CDA for approval of the building plan.

The contract for the wedding hall in Sector E-9 has been cancelled. The protective wall on Margalla Road will be moved within its approved limits within a period of 6 months. Wetlands will be constructed in three months’ time to clean the drain passing through the same sector.

In addition, underpasses will be constructed in these sectors in partnership with Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and CDA to reduce traffic congestion. The cabinet was assured that no vegetation inside Islamabad would be eliminated or allocated for construction.

PM Imran ordered the removal of FC camps and traffic police offices on Margalla Road as well as the encroachments, including wedding halls at E-8 and E-9.

The PM further said that the encroachments should be removed within three to six months and the green belt should be restored.

The cabinet also authorised the CDA to use 120 acres of land to set up a Special Technology Zone (STZ) in Islamabad.

The cabinet also decided to register a case against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah for using inappropriate language against the state institutions.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan briefed the meeting on the current situation of the pandemic.

The cabinet was told that passengers arriving from the United Kingdom were being monitored and a final decision on the vaccine would be taken soon.

The cabinet was also informed that, during the second wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has become self-sufficient in terms of medical equipment, including ventilators, masks and other equipment being manufactured domestically.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Dr Muhammad Saeed Khan Jadoon as Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) director general.

It also approved the release of Rs219.30 million to the Ministry of Health, which will be used in the recently completed Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Centre in Islamabad.

The cabinet approved the appointment of 16 federal drug inspectors in Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) as well as the allocations of their jurisdictions.

The meeting also approved the appointment of Javed Ghani as Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman.

The cabinet ratified the decisions taken at the meeting of the privatisation committee held on December 24, 2020 as well as the decisions taken at the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) held on the same day.