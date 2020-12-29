NAB arrests PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in assets case

–Release Asif or prepare for befitting response, Maryam tells govt

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif in assets beyond means case.

The PML-N leader was arrested from fellow party leader Ahsan Iqbal’s house in Islamabad.

NAB Spokesperson Nawazish Ali Asim confirmed that Asif has been arrested in a case of assets beyond means. The arrest was made soon after a PML-N meeting concluded.

Asif, the former foreign minister, is facing charges of irregularities in a housing society. The NAB had initiated an inquiry against developers of Sailkot’s Kent View Housing Society, including Khawaja Asif. “Evidence collected so far prima facie reveals that you established a housing project – namely Kent View Housing Society Sialkot – which has been operating illegally,” a NAB’s call-up notice said.

It alleged that he illegally sold plots in excess of the approved layout plan of 137 kanals in collusion with the management of the society. It claimed that the PML-N leader in connivance with revenue authorities obtained relevant approvals despite the fact that society was in illegal occupation of state land.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has threatened the government of a befitting response for ‘kidnapping’ party lawmaker if he is not released shortly.



Maryam was talking to the media following Asif’s arrest.

The government is visibly fraught with distress over the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said Maryam, adding that now it is going for desperate measures. Asif’s arrest goes on to show how anxious the government has become as it reckoned the power of PDM, claimed Maryam.

Asif has told NAB to do whatever it could do as he and the party are ready for whatever the consequences may be, she said.

Even the courts have often acknowledged and admitted that NAB has become a tool of political engineering in Pakistan, she said and claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is using the accountability bureau for political vengeance.

The PML-N VP said that Asif is not arrested but is kidnapped and that NAB detained him without any case at the behest of PM Imran.