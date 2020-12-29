Maryam Nawaz visits Bhutto family mausoleum

NAUNDERO: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, accompanied by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, visited the Bhutto family mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bux on Monday morning.

She showered rose petals on the graves of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered Dua for their departed souls.

She also went through the martyrs gallery. Bilawal himself drove the vehicle from Bhutto House Naundero to Garhi Khuda Bux and took her to the Bhutto mausoleum. Sherry Rehman, Maryam Aurangzeb, and Captain (r) Safdar also accompanied them and offered Fateha at the graves of members of the Bhutto family.