This weak was the 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He was born on 25th December 1876 and served as the leader of All India Muslim League from the year 1913 under Pakistan's creation. We clearly know the history of Pakistan independence. Even it is visible with no doubt that Quaid-e-Azam was one of the great legends along with Allama Iqbal who have tried their best for a separate homeland. He has encouraged muslims for important duties. As we can see Jinnah's 14 points are very famous in the agreement. In this day many of programmes are being held in radio and television channels to highlight and share different speeches and life of first Governor General of Pakistan. He was known as the first Governor General of Pakistan while Pakistan came into being. If we will compare our modern leaders, political parties members. I can openly say that Jinnah's party was united as compared to our leaders. Since he has dreamt for Pakistan's creation. As a great legend accompanied with his helpful followers he has expected much for Pakistan to become a prosperous nation. But I wanna just ask to a community of Pakistan what works they are involved in . They are leaving the minor aspects of their founder. So would they be gaining a peace country. In fact we do see the politics is just valued. Neither our justice nor our modernization. Quaid-e-Azam said Pakistan is a Muslim country but what signs are seen now in a government's impression. Believe me I have not seen any successful leaders in Pakistan except him . So the question arises why the newly leaders of Pakistan are badly blamed. The reason he is attached in bad jobs to get the country's image a worst one. The religious figures, citizens will pay homage to the father of our nation. One of the messages of Quaid-e-Azam I like the best which is about corruption. " Corruption and bribery are like poison and a horrible disease, which need to be put down with an iron hand". I only want to suggest Pakistani leaders, activists, whoever are in jobs should respect his words and pay attention towards Pakistan's development rather than having a corrupt lives.

Barkatullah

Turbat