First Shahkaar Theatre Awards announced during virtual meeting

LAHORE: The names of the winners of the first Shahkaar Arshad Durrani Awards, which were arranged to pay tribute to the late Arshad Durrani who passed away in 2018, were announced by the Awards Selection Committee Chairperson Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal during a zoom ceremony held on Tuesday.

The award for Excellence in Theatre was given to actor and activist Sibte Hassan of Makhotay Theatre, and the performing arts award in the “Against All Odds” category was given to actress Nadia Jamil. Each award included a shield and a cash prize.

Sibte Hassan started his career as a theatre activist while a student at the Punjab University (PU). He has played major roles in Ajoka’s plays including Bulha, Kaun Hai Yeh Gustakh, and more. He founded the Makhotay Theatre, which has performed plays on social and political themes and organized theatre for social change workshops. He is also an active member of the Peoples’ Students Federation.

The “Against All Odds” award was for performing artists who have fought trauma, illness, disability or old age. The winner, TV artist Nadia Jamil, who had fought illness and disability from a young age including epilepsy. Furthermore, she is a coronavirus and cancer survivor. She started performing as a school student and played major roles in plays by Ajoka, NAPA and Olomopolo. She has acted in a number of popular TV plays and telefilms as well as art films, including Raat Chali Hai Jhoom Ke and Beauty Parlour. Nadia is also known for her bold views on feminism and the #MeToo movement.

Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal, while announcing the awards, said that it was of vital importance to acknowledge and encourage theatre and performing artists. He congratulated Ajoka for launching the awards and hoped this initiative will inspire young artists to pursue their careers in performing arts.

The announcements were made in the presence of selection committee members, including Ajoka Executive Director Shahid Nadeem, Ajoka Chairperson Zara Salman, visual artist Saira Dar and Ajoka Institute Director Nirvaan Nadeem. The daughter of the late Arshad Durrani and prominent artist Sumaya Durrani was also present. The awards were sponsored by Shahkaar Higher Education Research Hub and Ajoka.

The awards will be presented to the winners at a special award ceremony in January 2021.