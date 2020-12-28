Parliament abusers formally begged parliament for NRO today: Marriyum

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed the federal ministers’ press conference the last shrieks of the petrified and dying corrupt government that had lost at all fronts.

In a statement, Marriyum said that the defeated rented mouthpieces had once again stooped even lower than their previously set records of foul language, indecency, misconduct and crass talk to set new world records.

The former information minister said that the government spokespersons had gathered to push for an NRO for the corrupt Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). She said that those who ranted against and cussed at the parliament from the container were begging the parliament for an NRO to bury their terrible crimes against the country and its people. But she said that no matter what the incompetent, unqualified, indecent and inept PTI hoard does, they will not be given an NRO.

These uncultured hooligans had been trained to be this way by their ringleader Imran Khan, she said.

Marriyum said that the “selected” PTI regime is in a state of paranoia because of their insecurity and fear of PDM and its leaders. She stressed that the PDM will not negotiate with those who robbed public mandate, public sugar, flour, electricity, gas and medicine.

She added that God Almighty had shown the egomaniacs their true worth. Those who looted Rs400 billion in sugar, Rs200 billion in flour, Rs122 billion in LNG and over Rs500 billion in medicine are pleading for an NRO, she maintained.

She rejected all possibilities of any negotiated settlement and told the government not to bother sharing any proposals in this regard. These proposals are actually a formal request for an NRO for Imran Khan, she said.

Marriyum said the PTI used to beg for an NRO behind closed doors but they had started doing publicly at press conferences now.