Punjab CM lauds efforts security measures on Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam day

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday lauded efforts of the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order, police, administration and other law enforcement agencies for ensuring the best security arrangements in the province on Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

The chief minister appreciated the performance of all the institutions for maintaining law and order situation besides ensuring peace.

He said that all the concerned institutions and officials performed their duties in an effective manner for safeguarding the life and property of people.

He said the Christian community celebrated Christmas in a safe and comfortable environment while excellent arrangements were made for Quaid-e-Azam day celebrations as well.

He commended the Christian community for following corona SOPs during celebrations.

He also lauded the hardwork of members of the Cabinet Committee for maintaining peace and law and order as well as the coordination of the concerned agencies with the departments in this regard.

He said that the concerned institutions and officials would have to perform their duties with the same zeal in future as well for the protection of life and property of people.