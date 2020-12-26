ISLAMABAD: Around only 11 per cent of women have access to overall financial services in Pakistan.

A World Bank report states that women make up the majority of this unbanked population, where only 11 per cent of women have access to overall financial services, as compared to 21 per cent of men.

Around 100 million Pakistani adults do not have access to formal financial services, hinting at their use of conventional means for their financial management.

The report raises concerns on the matter since women are traditionally responsible for domestic affairs in Pakistani households and their economic empowerment is central to an empowered family.

In addition, as more and more women are entering the workforce and taking up important positions in the professional field, their financial management needs have increased manifold.

An overview of popular financial services in the country shows that the majority of these services are designed according to male usability, focusing on their specific needs, while females largely remain an excluded segment

Tapping on this issue, Hysab Kytab, a leading personal financial management application, conducted a digital experiment with the support of the Karandaaz Pakistan to promote the uptake of digital financial services among women and highlight the gaps left by financial service providers in targeting the female segment.

Karandaaz Pakistan promotes access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized businesses through a commercially directed investment platform, and financial inclusion for individuals by employing technology-enabled solutions.

After carrying out extensive secondary researches and elaborate analysis of the needs of female users, Hysab Kytab experimented with its own UI by modifying the interface content, illustrations, and overall feel of the application, that also catered to female users’ needs along with its male users, and traced the impact of these modifications on service uptake by female users.

The results reflected stark differences in the before and after phase, with a rise in conversion rate by 10 per cent and a drop in user acquisition cost by 40 per cent. With such simple changes in the interface, the application was able to garner more female users.

It was also noted that these modifications did not affect the rate of male users since the changes were basically gender-neutral and inclusive, responding to the needs and preferences of both genders. Thus, it was found out that by taking the needs and preferences of female users into account and integrating them into their course of action, service providers can accelerate the uptake by female users remarkably and contribute in including the largely-excluded segment.

Where this inclusion is beneficial for social prosperity, it is also highly important for the greater economic welfare, where businesses can extend their services to the other 50 per cent and generate increased revenues from them.

By entering the untapped and underserved market through the introduction of specific products and services that relate to the specific needs of this segment, financial technology companies have an opportunity to increase their business exponentially. Therefore, providing services to female customers ultimately achieves the complementary goal of helping providers by expanding their customer base, and helping consumers by enabling them to use financial services to improve their lives and invest in the community.