KP CM orders to identify sites for building modern hospitals

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities to identify suitable lands for the establishment of state-of-the-art hospitals in Malakand, Hazara and South regions.

“The sites of these hospitals should be easily accessible to all the districts of the regions,” he said while presiding over a meeting regarding the developmental and other issues of Malakand region.

The KP Cabinet and Provincial Assembly members from Malakand region and senior officials of concerned provincial departments and federal entities were present in the meeting.

In the meeting, the progress of the ongoing development schemes in the region was reviewed and the issues of the people of the respective constituencies were pointed out by the elected representatives.

The chief minister directed the health department and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to take necessary steps on priority basis in order to provide power express lines to the remaining District Headquarters Hospitals of the province so that uninterrupted supply of power to these hospitals is ensured for round-the-clock health services to the patients.

The CM also directed to take necessary measures for the up-gradation of hospitals in the region besides provision of required equipment to the hospitals.

The elected representatives pointed out different issues relating to health, education, clean drinking water, irrigation, electricity and road infrastructure in the meeting.

The representatives highlighted the deficiencies of engineers and other technical staff of works departments in their constituencies. They also raised the issue of non-availability of clean drinking water and proper road infrastructure in some of the areas of their constituencies.

The CM directed the concerned authorities to resolve the issues pointed by the elected representatives on priority basis. He ordered to schedule a special meeting with the senior officials of all the departments, including works, revenue and Public Service Commission (PSC), in order to take proactive steps for the hiring of necessary technical staff.

The chair also ordered the concerned departments to carry out feasibility studies for water supply schemes and evaluate ongoing projects of roads and bridges in those areas. The planning department was also tasked to give priority to the completion of ongoing schemes in the release of funds.

The CM termed the timely completion of the ongoing development schemes as the top priority of his government. “The provincial government is working on various projects for revamping and strengthening of all the basic health units and rural health centres. A scheme is also being executed to provide all the required medical equipment to Tehsil and District Headquarter Hospitals of the province. With the completion of these schemes, healthcare facilities in the province would be strengthened to the desired level and people will notice a visible change in this regard,” the CM said.

Earlier, the members were briefed about the developmental portfolio of various districts of the region. It was informed that 28 different schemes with a total cost of Rs4 billion for Malakand, 46 schemes worth Rs8 billion for Buner, 28 schemes worth Rs3 billion for Shangla, 35 schemes worth Rs6 billion for Chitral, 46 schemes worth Rs11.5 billion for Lower Dir and 40 schemes worth Rs12 billion for Upper Dir are reflected in the Annual Development Programme.