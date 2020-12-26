Empowering youth to make country economically strong: Firdous

RAWALPINDI: Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Culture Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team members are committed to make Pakistan a stable country as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Talking to the media here on Friday, Firdous said that it is not possible to make the country economically strong without empowering the youth of the country, which is 65 per cent of the total population.

Firdous further said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is taking concrete steps to empower the youth as per the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

She urged the media industry to play a positive role in highlighting the steps taken by the government to ensure good governance and provision of basic facilities to the masses.

She also reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure equal rights for all minority communities, including Christians.